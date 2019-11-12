Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Fit Physique In Mint Green Leggings & Crop Top

Savannah Prez posted a new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her fit physique in an effort to encourage her fans to purchase items from Body Engineers. On Tuesday, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share the snapshot of herself in a skintight workout set that hugs her every curve, showcasing her strong legs and toned abs.

The photo shows Prez posing in front of a white backdrop outdoors in Roeselare, West Flanders, in her native country, as the geotag she included with the post showed. The fitness influencer rocked a two-piece workout set in mint green that “matches [her] vibe,” she said in the caption.

The set consists of a crop top with long sleeves and fishnet details that give it a touch of texture. The top cuts short right on her sternum, leaving her upper abs fully on display. Prez teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings that sit just over her bellybutton, hugging her lower body closely.

Prez is posing with her right hip cocked to one side and her left leg pointed in the opposite direction. Her arms are both up by her head, further exposing her abs and overall fit physique.

Prez told her Instagram fans that Body Engineers is offering 35 percent off its products site-wide, which means shoppers don’t need a special code to enjoy the discount. As those who follow Prez well know, the fitness model represents Body Engineers as a model and athlete, and she often promotes the brand on her Instagram feed.

Prez looks radiant in the photo as she shoots a bright smile at the camera. Her caramel hair is in a middle part and styled down, her straight strands falling over her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Prez shared with her 637,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 5,500 likes within just a couple of hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 75 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to garner interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to let Prez know how much they admire her, while leaving a trail of compliments and emoji behind.

“Love this color on you,” one user chimed in, adding a fire and a heart eyes emoji to the message.

“You absolutely brighten this world! Your [sic] amazing,” said another fan.

“Physique on Point,” a third fan raved.