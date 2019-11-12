Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Grabs Coffee While Rocking Tight Jeans & New Dark Hair

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo, which she shared with her fans on Tuesday afternoon.

In the shot, Hailie goes for a chic look as she rocked a pair of tight, dark-washed jeans. She paired the denim pants with a red-and-white button-up shirt. The blouse covered up the social media fan-favorite’s curves as she accessorized the look with layered gold chains and a pendant around her neck.

Hailie appears to be in a coffee shop as she sits on a bench with cushions behind her while staring down at her delicious-looking drink. She also seemed to have a menu sitting in front of her, and a tiny orange handbag off to the side.

While Hailie usually sports light-brown locks, it seems that she’s recently changed her hair color a bit, opting for a dark chestnut color. She’s also gone shorter with the length of her mane, which was parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders.

Hailie rocked a full face of makeup for the shot, which included defined eyebrows, pink eye shadow, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added to her glam look with some thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick.

Of course, Hailie’s over 1.8 million followers approved of the gorgeous photo and flocked to show some love by giving the snap more than 31,000 likes and over 400 comments in less than an hour after it was posted.

“Nice hair, you look so pretty!” one of Hailie’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Omg your hair looks amazing!” another fan agreed.

“What a cute little place! You look so relaxed,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Enjoy Hailie! Nothing like a good coffee in the morning,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie recently made the trip from her hometown of Detroit to visit Chicago and snapped a unique selfie while she was there. In the photo, Hailie looked into a tiny mirror, which showed off her reflection while she ran her fingers through her hair.

However, the majority of the shot featured a gorgeous skyline with skyscrapers and a busy street with people and cars below. Hailie looked gorgeous in a tan jacket and full face of makeup in the photograph.

The selfie also proved to be a popular upload for Hailie Jade, as it has raked in more than 81,000 likes and nearly 600 comments to date.