Awkward Videos Show Donald Trump Having Trouble Reading Teleprompter In Veterans Day ‘Something Speech’

Viral videos of Donald Trump's speech in New York City show him mispronouncing several words and at one point seeming to forget what he was supposed to say.

Donald Trump attended the annual New York City Veterans Day parade on Monday, setting off loud protests and angry exchanges between Trump’s supporters and opponents, as The Independent newspaper reported.

But when Trump delivered an outdoor address in a heavily-guarded Madison Square Park, he appeared to run into trouble pronouncing certain otherwise routine words as he read the text from a Teleprompter.

A series of videos from a C-Span broadcast of the speech posted on Twitter revealed Trump encountering difficulty pronouncing the word “legendary.”

In another awkward moment, Trump appears to back away from the podium in the middle of a story about the bravery of an American soldier in World War II, and simply say the word, “something,” as if he had forgotten or was unable to read the words he was supposed to speak at that moment.

Trump was relating a World War II anecdote about an American sergeant who refused to identify Jewish troops when ordered to do so by a German commander whose forces had captured the Americans.

“Major, you can shoot me, but you’ll have to kill us all,” the sergeant told the German, according to Trump’s anecdote. But at that point, Trump paused and stepped back, uttering the single word “something,” as seen in the video below.

The official Whitehouse.gov transcript of the speech corrected Trump’s odd phrasing, quoting Trump as saying, “That’s something,” as a comment on the sergeant’s courage.

Even if the White House transcript is indeed what Trump was supposed to say, his halting delivery led Twitter users to label Trump’s Veterans Day address the “Something Speech,” and to circulate the hashtag “#SomethingSpeech.”

In another moment, posted from the C-Span broadcast by Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar, Trump has trouble pronouncing the name of one of World War II’s most famous battles, the “Battle of the Bulge.”

The below video posted by Rupar, captures Trump’s troubles with the word “legendary.”

Trump has some trouble reading "legendary" pic.twitter.com/GSuibv1uXn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2019

Trump’s awkwardness with the teleprompter text on Veterans Day could be looked upon as insignificant, if it did not appear to be the latest in a series of such missteps during public speeches by Trump. In August, another video went viral compiling a series of slurred and mispronounced words in two Trump speeches given on a single day.

His difficulty pronouncing words in his speeches had led psychologist John Gartner to speculate that Trump is undergoing some form of decline in his cognitive facilities, possibly the result of a mild but worsening dementia.

“If Donald Trump were your father, you would run, not walk, to a neurologist for an evaluation of his cognitive health,” Gartner, who spent 28 years as a psychology professor at Johns Hopkins University, wrote in a USA Today op-ed column at the time.