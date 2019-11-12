Will Ferrell Set To Join ‘Saturday Night Live’ Five-Timers Club With Season 45 Hosting Gig

The veteran 'SNL' player hits a milestone status.

Will Ferrell is back where he belongs. The actor and comedian will make a pitstop at Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live later this month.

Ferrell will host the November 23 episode of the NBC late-night sketch comedy, according to an Instagram announcement posted by the network. The musical guest will be SNL first-timer King Princess, who recently released her debut studio album, “Cheap Queen.”

The Season 45 gig will mark Ferrell’s fifth time as a guest host on Saturday Night Live, Deadline reports. The comic hosted the show in May 2005, May 2009, May 2012, and most recently in January 2018. But Ferrell’s 2019 hosting role will also make him a member of the coveted Five-Timers Club. Ferrell will join Danny DeVito, Alec Baldwin, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, and more in the club, which marks a star’s five-time SNL hosting status.

While it has taken Ferrell 17 years to the Five-Timers milestone, comedian Steve Martin became a member of the exclusive club in just a year and a half when he hosted the show five times between 1976 and 1978, as per IMDB.

Ferrell was a regular on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2002. He left the live late-night show to embark on a movie career.

The funnyman is known for his big-screen characters such as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman and Buddy the Elf from the holiday movie Elf, but SNL fans have some big pretty memories of Ferrell too. His spot-on impersonation of George W. Bush has been part of a recurring role on Saturday Night Live, and Ferrell has also been part of some of the most memorable sketches in the show’s history. Now, fans hope to see him resurrect some of his classic characters when he returns to the SNL stage for the first time in nearly two years.

In the comments section to the announcement about Ferrell’s SNL return, fans recalled him playing a member of the rock group Blue Oyster Cult in the famous “More Cowbells” sketch opposite fellow Five-Timer Christopher Walken.

Others recalled Ferrell’s hilarious stint as Frank Henderson in the classic “Get off the shed” skit.

“THE KING IS BACK!!! ” one fan wrote of Ferrell’s SNL return on Instagram.

“We need More Cowbell,” another said.

“My Spartan Spirit can barely contain itself,” a third fan added, referencing Ferrell’s famous Spartan Cheerleader skit with SNL alum Cheri Oteri.

“How do you not make him the Christmas episode?” another fan asked of Ferrell.

Ferrell joins a star-studded list of names who have graced the Season 45 stage this season, and he won’t be the only Saturday Night Live legend to make a return. In December, Eddie Murphy will host Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years.