Carrie Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Black Sequined Dress As She Poses With ‘All The Greats’

Ahead of the highly-anticipated CMAs, Carrie Underwood is continuing to show off her amazing figure on social media. As fans know, the awards show will air on November 13 and Carrie has been doing her best to promote the star-studded event on her social media page. The mother of two will serve as a co-host alongside the legendary Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire and it’s sure to be a fun-filled evening.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her 9.1 million-plus fans, the blond beauty appeared to be just a little bit starstruck, posing with some of the “greats” in her industry. In the shot, the singer stood in the middle of Garth Brooks and Randy Travis, where she could be seen in a gorgeous gown. The stunning number was black and orange and adorned with sequins. The black part of the ensemble hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs while featuring sheer material at the bottom.

Carrie accessorized the look with a silver belt around her waist and was all smiles for the photo. She wore her long, blond highlighted down and out of her face while completing the look with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Garth looked handsome in a pair of jeans and a black blazer with his signature black cowboy hat.

Randy Travis also looked dressed to impress in a pair of jeans, a green button-up, and a grey blazer. Also in the photo was Paul Williams, who is the President of ASCAP. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the country superstar a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes and 30-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to let Carrie know that she looks absolutely stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more chimed in on the post to gush over the company that the singer was in.

“Beautiful people inside & out!!!,” one fan commented on the photo with a series of emoji.

“My all time favorite country singers male and female! Thanks Carrie for sharing!,” another social media user raved.

“So many legends in one pic, beyond proud of you Carrie. You look incredible,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Underwood looked a little bit more casual in another photo ahead of the CMAs, this time rocking a pair of animal print leggings along with an oversize cardigan. Like her most recent post, that one earned the singer plenty of attention with over 151,000 likes.