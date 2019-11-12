Emily Simpson Attended The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion In A Wheelchair After Hip Replacement Surgery

Emily Simpson underwent surgery weeks ago.

Emily Simpson was present when her co-stars reunited to film the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion but unfortunately for the mother of three, she wasn’t as mobile as everyone else.

According to a report from OK! Magazine on November 12, Simpson actually attended the reunion at the ShowBiz Studios in Van Nuys, California in a wheelchair after undergoing hip replacement surgery at the end of last month, and she looked great doing so.

As she wheel herself around the set, Simpson showed off a stunning, Old Hollywood inspired look as she continued to recover from the painful surgery with the help of her family, including husband Shane Simpson, who was present during Friday’s filming session in Los Angeles.

In the caption of a Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion photo on Instagram, Simpson told her fans and followers she was channeling “Old Hollywood Glam” just 10 days out from her surgery.

Simpson was not in her wheelchair in the photo. Instead, she was leaning against the inside of a doorway as she showed off her stunning curves and gorgeous jewelry.

Simpson also said in her caption that she was wearing a dress from Wolf and Badger and jewelry created by Suki Bijoux. Meanwhile, she credited Pure Beauty by Danielle for her makeup and Ashley Wahler, the wife of The Hills: New Beginnings cast member Jason Wahler, for her hair color.

According to OK! Magazine, Wahler took Simpson’s hair from light brown to deep chestnut brown for the taping.

In addition to the solo photo she shared on Instagram of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion taping, Simpson also posted a photo on her Instagram Story over the weekend in which she was seen sitting on the right side of host Andy Cohen with her co-stars, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd.

“Team right couch,” she wrote in the caption of her group image.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Simpson recently revealed on her Instagram page that her husband, Shane, hasn’t left her side since she underwent hip replacement surgery on October 28.

“I’ve definitely felt better, but I’m trying to stay positive and focus on healing and remembering all the amazing people in my life!” Emily wrote in the caption of a November 3 selfie. “My babies, my dog, and my husband haven’t left my side.”

Following her post about her husband, Simpson shared an image of her surgery scar, which ran to her mid-thigh.