Kendall & Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly ‘Over’ Khloe Kardashian For Skipping Caitlyn Jenner’s Birthday Bash

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are reportedly fed up with their older sister, Khloe Kardashian, following the reality star’s decision to skip stepfather Caitlyn Jenner’s 70th birthday party last month. An anonymous source revealed to Radar Online this week that Kendall and Kylie think the Good American founder has been “self-obsessed” recently.

“They’re sick and tired of Khloe’s drama and want nothing to do with her unless she gets her act together,” the source revealed.

The insider continued on to explain that Khloe is allegedly being careless when it comes to the needs of others.

“Khloe doesn’t return calls, she gets drunk at parties and starts talking dirt about their dad and everyone else in the family,” they said. “Plus, she’s late for meetings or doesn’t show up – and that reflects badly on everyone.”

The younger sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have reportedly told Khloe that they refuse to be in her life unless “things change fast,” according to RO‘s source. While the sisters understand that Khloe is going through big changes in her life since her split from Tristan Thompson, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, True, back in February, they can no longer tolerate her attitude towards others.

Khloe’s decision to skip Caitlyn’s party in late October while the rest of her sisters attended has reportedly played a big role in her younger sisters’ frustrations. As fans know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did cite a scheduling conflict as her reason for missing the birthday dinner. She explained in an Instagram story that she had been filming a commercial all day, according to StyleCaster.

Fans of the reality star were not entirely convinced that Khloe’s absence was only because of work. She and Caitlyn publicly feuded for years following Caitlyn’s decision to transition from male to female in 2015. Khloe claimed that her stepfather did not give the family enough time to emotionally process the news. In addition, their relationship became further damaged two years later when Caitlyn released a memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she slammed Kris Jenner, Caitlyn’s ex-wife and the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, per RO.

Khloe reportedly sent flowers to her stepfather on his birthday, October 28, to make up for the missed affair. A source also insisted to Us Weekly after the party that there is no “bad blood” between Caitlyn and Khloe and that the two had already “fixed their relationship.”

Now, it may be time for Khloe to fix her relationship with her sisters.