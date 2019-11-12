‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Phyllis Comes Out A Hero

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 12 brings heroic actions from Chance Chancellor and Phyllis after Simon threatens to end his hostages’ lives. Plus, Cane questions Amanda about her past, and he gets nowhere.

Paul (Doug Davidson) talked to Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) about his demands. However, Simon threatened Connor (Judah Mackey) and the rest of the hostages. Simon wanted to take Connor, an airplane, and $5 million and leave Genoa City. However, Adam (Mark Grossman) offered himself. He told Simon how great he is at getting away with crimes, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) confirmed Adam’s story to Simon. During the whole ordeal, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tried to calm her fearful son.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Jack (Peter Bergman) worried about the hostage situation after they found out about it while planning Nick’s campaign. Paul let them know that the debate was canceled due to the hostage crisis, and then he and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tried to coordinate with Chance (Donny Boaz) inside The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Upstairs at the hotel, Chance and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) created a plan to save the day. Phyllis texted Abby with some pretty funny texts that let Abby know what was going on upstairs. Chance got the elevator override key while Phyllis served as his eyes downstairs. Chance climbed through the vents to get downstairs without Simon realizing it.

Loading...

Simon grabbed Connor and prepared to leave. At the same time, Chance texted Abby to get ready, then as Simon pointed his gun at Adam, Abby yelled stop, and Chance stunned Simon by dropping out of the ceiling. Chance punched Simon, and the authorities streamed in to get the situation under control. Nick ran to Chelsea and Adam hugged Connor. After talking briefly with Nick, Chelsea said she had to go see Connor, and she went to hug her son and Adam while Nick looked on.

As everything unfolded downstairs, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) were trapped since the elevators weren’t working. That knowledge left Amanda on edge. Cane made the most of the situation, and he grilled the lawyer about her past. After all, Cane noted that Amanda does not exist anywhere online. He also asked Amanda why she felt so worried to be locked up, and he assumed that she’d been a prisoner at some point. Amanda worried about the cops and the press, and Cane warned her that her old life would catch up with her no matter how hard she tries to keep that from happening.