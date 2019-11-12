Farrah Abraham Speaks Out After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Is Compared To Her: ‘There’s No Comparison To Me’

Jade Cline was recently compared to former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham after she posted a giveaway for adult toys on her social media. Now, Farrah herself is weighing in on the new Teen Mom 2 star and the comparisons being made between to the two.

After MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans earlier this year, Jade was moved from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and added to the cast in her place. According to Too Fab, Farrah claimed to not know who Jade was and when she was told that Jade was now starring on the hit reality television show, Farrah threw some subtle shade.

“Oh is everyone a star who’s a Teen Mom fan and gets on the show?” she said. That wasn’t all she said, though.

Farrah added, “But look I wish them all the best.”

As fans of the hit reality show may know, Farrah Abraham shared her life on Teen Mom for nearly a decade before she left the show. Over the years, she has tried different endeavors including opening a frozen yogurt shop. She has even had her own novelty line which she mentioned to Too Fab.

“You know, I’ve already, I have a whole sex and wellness line, novelty line. So I don’t think anything tops my controversy of sexual health and wellness.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teen Mom fans compared Jade to Farrah after the new Teen Mom 2 star took to her social media for an adult toy giveaway. Some were shocked to see her promoting it on her social media account while others drew comparisons between her and Farrah Abraham.

Loading...

According to the Too Fab report, when asked about the comparisons, Farrah said, “There’s no comparison to me, as we know!”

Although she is no longer sharing her life on Teen Mom OG, fans have wondered if perhaps Farrah would return to the show. In recent months, she has spoken out about the possibility of her returning to the hit MTV reality television show. Following her departure from the show, MTV replaced her with new mom Cheyenne Floyd. According to an article from OK! Magazine, Farrah said things would have to be a certain way before she would consider returning.

“I’d definitely come back if it’s OG all the way. I mean, I’d break a fifth wall since I broke the fourth wall!” she said.

So far, though, there is no indication that Farrah Abraham will be brought back to Teen Mom OG.