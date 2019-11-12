Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Strips Down To Skimpy Bikini For Shower Photoshoot

The cosplayer sizzled in her barely-there bikini.

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines with her latest post.

The pictures, taken by a cosplay photographer known as Beethly, show the stunner posing in a sizable, white tiled shower. Throughout the photoshoot, Jessica wore a red-and-white string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her chest was barely covered by the tiny, triangle top, much to the delight of her audience. The skimpy swimwear also put Jessica’s toned abs and sculpted hips on full display.

Her shoulder-length, ash blond hair was slightly tousled, giving her added sex appeal. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the first photo, the Instagram influencer faced away from the camera, while looking off into the distance. She grabbed onto her hair, as she tugged on her bikini bottoms. The following picture consisted of a close-up shot of her body, with water cascading down her incredible curves. The final photo shows Jessica pushing her ample cleavage up against the shower glass door.

In the caption, Jessica asked her fans to let her know which of the three images they preferred. The cosplayer also instructed fans to leave water drop emoji in the comments section. She explained that one of the commenters will win a digital set of the photoshoot.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section was flooded with water drop emoji. Many of Jessica’s admirers were also quick to share their opinions regarding the photos.

“#1 for sure let’s you see all of the beauty,” wrote a follower.

“I’m for one number and two but if given the choice I would put one on my wall,” added a different commenter.

“Number one is obviously the best one but number three has the best looking eyes and facial expression,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“WOW OMG you [are] so beautiful!!!” gushed a fan, adding a winking face emoji to the comment.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 260,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time that Jessica has shown off her fabulous figure on social media. On Monday, the stunner uploaded a tantalizing photo of herself in a revealing costume inspired by the fire-type Pokémon, Scorbunny. She sizzled in a revealing bikini, a cropped sweatshirt, and a pair of bunny ears. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since its upload.