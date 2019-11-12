Hillary Clinton Says She’s Facing ‘Enormous Pressure’ To Enter 2020 Race

Rumors continue to swirl around 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who some claim is planning to jump into the 2020 race to take on Donald Trump. Although the former secretary of State recently dodged a question about what would motivate her to run for president again, she was a bit more open during a Tuesday interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

During the interview, Clinton was asked about her future in politics, Breitbart reports.

“I feel a sense of responsibility partly because you know my name was on the ballot, I got more votes, but ended up losing to the current incumbent in the White House who I think is really undermining our democracy in very fundamental ways. And I want to retire him.”

When asked about a 2020 run, Clinton didn’t rule out the possibility.

“I, as I say never, never, never say never. I will certainly tell you,” she said, adding that she is under “enormous pressure” to consider a run.

“But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

The possibility of another Clinton run has not been well-received by all. The Hill reports that HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher suggested that both Clinton and her husband, Bill, need to “go away” for the 2020 election. He agreed with the sentiment of Independent Justin Amash, who called Clinton a “Donald Trump asset,” suggesting she pushed voters toward Trump and was responsible for his election.

Clinton has been back in the media to promote her new book, The Book of Gutsy Women, which she wrote with her daughter, Chelsea. She also entered the spotlight when she accused Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian asset that the Kremlin is grooming for a third-party run. Although this increased media presence has fueled rumors of another presidential bid, people close to Clinton suggest that such talks are unfounded.

While the 72-year-old politician won the popular vote in the 2016 election, she lost to Trump thanks to his 304 votes in the Electoral College, compared to her 227. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clinton recently appeared at London’s Southbank Center and suggested that her 2016 loss was partly due to misogyny. She made the comment while discussing female members of Parliament in Britain who decided not to run for re-election in December due to social media abuse that included numerous disturbing threats.

According to Clinton, the parliamentary system is better suited to reward female skills, compared to the presidential system, which she believes rewards skillsets more commonly found in males.