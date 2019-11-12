‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Shocking Style Change She Is Considering

Stylish Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is known for her edgy clothes as well as her signature red hair. However, according to a new report from OK! Magazine, the mom-of-three may decide to make a shocking change to her hair in the future.

Chelsea has been rocking her red hair for years and fans have always loved her hairstyle. Over the weekend, though, she took to Instagram for a question and answer session with her followers. When it came to her hair color, one fan had an interesting question for Chelsea.

“Do you think you’ll always do your signature red hair? What other color would you due your hair?” one fan asked the reality show star.

Although Chelsea has changed up her clothing style over the years, she has stayed relatively true to her hair color, rocking the red color. Perhaps that’s why her answer may come as a shock to fans.

“I want to go dark dark, almost black. But I’m scared,” Chelsea admitted. She didn’t give a timeline as to when she may make the change, but it sounds like it is something she is thinking about doing.

While she hasn’t changed up the color much in recent years, she has changed up how she wears her locks. For years, the mom-of-three wore her red hair long, opting for extensions. Earlier this year, she started wearing her hair shorter, taking out most of the extensions.

Although fans have come to love Chelsea’s red hair, fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall that she looked different when she was first introduced to fans on 16 and Pregnant and the early days of Teen Mom 2. As the OK! article points out, when she was introduced to audiences on MTV, she had brown hair. Following her brown hair, she decided to go blonde for a while. However, once she went red, she hasn’t looked back. It will be interesting to see if she decides to go darker and there is no doubt that Chelsea Houska can rock any shade of hair she may try.

While fans love Chelsea’s hair, they also love her makeup style and she recently shared with fans one of her makeup hauls. Chelsea took to her social media account to show off the different kinds of makeups she uses from start to finish including a headband that she uses to hold her hair back while applying her daily makeup.