Lyna Perez Flaunts Derrière In Revealing Bikini While Posing With Pomeranian

Lyna Perez flaunted her figure in a figure-revealing bikini while showing off her Pomeranian in a photo she uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday.

The snap captured the brunette beauty standing on a beach as waves crashed against rocks in the ocean behind her. It looked like a perfect day to spend at the beach with a dog. The photo captured her from a side angle as she held a light brown Pomeranian dog in her arms.

As she is known to do, Lyna wore a skimpy bikini. The nude-colored ensemble featured string bottoms that had a short crocheted skirt that put her booty on full display. Very little of the bikini top could be seen as she was holding the dog against her chest, but it had strings that tied at the top of the shoulders and at the back. The top did offer her followers a peek of side boob. The model arched her back slightly as she turned to face the camera — a pose that showed off her slender waist.

Lyna’s makeup looked perfect and included dark brows, light blush on her cheeks and pink lipstick. Her long brown hair was parted down the middle, and it fell down in loose waves while blowing in the wind. She added a bit of bling to the outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. Her cute pup licked its nose as Lyna flashed a smile for the camera.

In the caption, Lyna introduced her dog.

Many of her followers took notice of the pet, but some could not seem to get their minds off of her fabulous figure.

“Literally no one is looking at your dog,” joked one fan.

“You look so cute,” a second admirer wrote with a heart emoji.

“You’re so pretty when you smile,” commented a third follower with a smiley face emoji.

“I’m a you person,” joked a fourth admirer.

Many of Lyna’s 4.3 million followers might feel the same way. She certainly seems to know exactly what they like to see — and it does not hurt that she has no problem baring her skin. She often pushes the boundaries of what the photo-sharing site will allow with her semi-nude and provocative photos. Most of her updates show her wearing barely-there bikinis. But when she isn’t in a bathing suit, her followers can count on her wearing some kind of revealing outfit that puts her famous curves on display.