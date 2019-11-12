‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Chrissy Metz Spills New Details About Mysterious Mark And His Impact On Kate

This is Us star Chrissy Metz spilled new details to Us Weekly regarding the flashback storyline of teenage Kate and her mysterious boyfriend Mark, which added an as-yet-to-be-explained twist to the character’s backstory that appears to have impacted her personal choices as she moved into adulthood.

Chrissy said to Us Weekly that Mark’s impact in Kate’s life continues. She said of their relationship, “It’s very clear something traumatic happened. So we’re going to get to see that, how she’s affected and how that is, of course, taken into her adulthood.”

She continued, “There’s nothing that can be separated from anything. Whether we believe it or we see it or not, it absolutely impacts every choice. Every experience shapes the next. Everybody’s traumas, they touch and change different parts of us. Jack was the first man she ever really trusted and loved, and it was her father. I think she’s looking for that, constantly, and maybe Mark’s not the guy that she can love and trust.”

During the show’s October 22 episode, Kate’s secret boyfriend Mark unexpectedly appeared, uninvited at her doorstep, the same evening the family was celebrating the unexpected marriage of a teenaged Kevin to his high-school girlfriend Sophie.

In the flashback scenes, Hannah Zeile portrays the role of young Kate. She posted a photo of herself in character alongside actor Austin Abrahms, who plays Mark to Twitter.

It appears that Mark’s introduction to the show is not a one-off storyline. Rather, it will add more depth and color to the character of Kate, allowing fans to understand how his actions towards her influence all her relationships moving forward.

Series creator Dan Fogelman teased “restarts” for the main characters throughout this season to Entertainment Weekly and this appears evident as the show digs deeper into the backstories of the Big Three: Toby, Kate, and Randall, and how the experiences they had in their childhood have impacted their adult lives.

After giving birth to a son, Jack at the close of Season 3, Kate and her husband Toby were shocked to find out their baby was blind as Season 4 progressed. As they work through their challenges as parents to a child with a disability, Kate’s determination to raise her child without limits proves to be tougher than she believed.

Thus far, Kate and Toby have realized through trial and error that despite their determination, Jack’s disability could present challenges they could have never dreamed of.

This, compounded by their lives taking decidedly different directions in matters of health and wellness continues to separate the couple. While Toby deals with his stress by going to the gym and working out, Kate is seen stress-eating, gaining more weight than ever.

A new episode of This Is Us airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.