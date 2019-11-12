Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Stunning Blue Suit On Instagram

Inamorata Woman, model Emily Ratajkowski‘s swimwear and clothing brand, announced the newest addition to the product line in the best way possible on Monday evening. In a photo posted to the official Instagram account, the 28-year-old posed in a sexy, ultra-short skirt and oversized blazer with nothing underneath. The Instagram post served as an announcement from Inamorata Woman that suits are on the way.

The photo showed Emily standing in her home, a common setting for her Inamorata Woman shoots. The entrepreneur posed in front of a gold-trimmed three-way mirror against a white wall as her big, black dog, Colombo, ran behind her. Emily was modeling a tiny and skintight, powder blue business skirt that showed off her tan thighs.

She paired the skirt with a matching oversized blazer. To add a bit of sex appeal, Emily kept her torso bare underneath the open jacket, showing off her flat tummy. She strategically covered the right half of her chest with the edge of the blazer, while her left hand covered the other half. The jacket loosely hung over her body and reached farther down past the length of the skirt.

On her finger, Emily rocked a shiny engagement ring and a wedding band. The only other accessory was a gold watch on her right wrist. The model seemed to be rocking a natural, shiny face with a nude lip. Her brunette hair fell down her shoulders in a bit of a messy bedhead look.

In the caption of the latest post, Inamorata Woman shared their excitement for the upcoming suits launch.

The post garnered over 32,000 likes and more than 300 comments, in which many fans reciprocated the excitement.

“Slams fists on the table, chanting* SEXY SUITS!! SEXY SUITS!!” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“Looking real professional… topless,” another follower jokingly added.

“Yes yes yes yes this is amazing,” a third user said.

One user declared that they were “going to f***ing die” from the news.

Inamorata Woman revealed that the suits will be available next week, but no other information is available right now. In the meantime, fans can see Emily rocking some other looks from Inamorata Woman, both on the brand’s Instagram feed and her own account. For instance, earlier this week, the model shared a photo of herself sporting a just-out-of-bed look in an aqua high-neck sports bra and matching high-waisted biker shorts, as The Inquisitr previously reported. That post garnered over 930,000 likes.