New ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Trailer Released Showing Updated Design

Paramount Pictures has released the official new trailer for the upcoming video game adaptation, Sonic the Hedgehog. The original trailer was released in May of this year but received tremendous backlash from fans on social media. Sonic’s first design was devoid of his classic large eyes. An attempt was made to make the Sega icon look more humanoid, but the majority of fans panned the results.

After vocal condemnation from Twitter, the film’s director, Jeff Fowler, tweeted reassurance that he and his team would return to the drawing board and fix Sonic’s animation. He told fans that the message was received “loud and clear.”

Animators have been working steadily on redesigning Sonic’s look in the entirety of the film since May of this year. CNBC reported the film’s release date was pushed back to February 2020 to allow the production team enough time to fix the movie.

Today, we finally get to see the fruits of their labor as the updated version of Sonic is presented in the new film trailer. Fan reaction has been much more positive this time around.

“Rip the mutant beta Sonic, the memes were fun while they lasted. But I’m happy to see that Sonic actually looks like Sonic now. Well worth the effort,” one fan tweeted.

“He’s a little ball of super energy in an extremely handsome package,” said another user. They also added a sparkle emoji to their tweet.

Sonic the Hedgehog will follow the iconic character as he attempts to outrun his nemesis, Doctor Robotnik. Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation fame is voicing the lovable hedgehog, and Jim Carrey plays the live-action role of his adversary. Sonic will also recruit the assistance of a local sheriff, portrayed by Westworld‘s James Marsden.

Adam Pally, Tika Sumpter, and Neal McDonough fill out the rest of the cast.

The official Fandango Instagram account shared a helpful comparison of the two Sonic designs. The old design is pictured in the left column and the new design in the right.

Instagram users were surprised to see how improved the design is for the video game icon.

“Much better please fire who ever did the first or just don’t use him as lead artist,” joked one fan, adding several laughing face emoji.

Although at least one person preferred the original design, commenting, “Personally I like the first one they did.”

You can view the second trailer for the movie below.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in theaters on February 14, 2020.