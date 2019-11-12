‘Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ Meme Hits MSNBC

The apparent suicide of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been controversial, with some questioning whether the disgraced financier with so many high-profile ties would take his own life. This doubt has helped spread the “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme on TV and across social media.

A Fox News guest first blurted out the meme at the end of a segment, and now MSNBC is the latest victim. Per Fox News, an MSNBC reporter spoke to a student identified as Parker live at last weekend’s University of Alabama-Louisiana State University football game. She asked him what he liked about President Trump, which gave Parker his opening.

“I would say mainly just the no-nonsense policies and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell back in August, and the New York City Medical Examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, ruled the death as a suicide by hanging. Since the ruling, his younger brother Mark Epstein revealed that “unexplained” injuries were found on his brother’s body during the autopsy, which prompted him to request the release of all forensic medical examiner files connected to the case — a request that has yet to be honored.

According to political satirist Tim Young, the Epstein meme is both “absurd” and “depressing.”

“The sad thing about this meme that’s taking off is that it’s funny to hear because it’s so absurd, but on the same hand, it’s more than likely true and a depressing commentary on our legal system and who influences it.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eric Weinstein, a podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital, recently took to Twitter to discuss the controversial suicide ruling. According to Weinstein, the Epstein that he met would “NEVER have killed himself.” He challenged readers to find someone who believed that Epstein’s personality was “compatible with a simple suicide,” suggesting that he doesn’t accept Sampson’s ruling.

“If JE just hung himself, then the person we met was a character played by an actor,” Weinstein wrote.

Despite the skepticism, a report by The New York Times paints a dark portrait of Epstein’s final days that makes suicide appear more likely. According to the report, Epstein was not taking care of himself and sometimes slept on the floor. He also reportedly spent as much time as he possibly could with his lawyers to avoid the jail routine, which was in stark contrast to his previous life.

