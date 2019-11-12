Australian Bombshell Olivia Mathers Shows Off Flawless Figure In Skimpy, Yellow String Bikini

Olivia Mathers broke her nearly two week-long Instagram silence with a sizzling new snap that her fans are absolutely loving.

The new addition to the Australian bombshell’s account was shared on Monday, November 11, and was an instant hit with her 559,000 followers on the platform. The photo saw the stunner posing in the middle of her living room, looking ready to head outside and enjoy a day by the pool.

The 22-year-old stared down the camera with a sultry gaze that alone was enough to entrance her audience, though they already seemed hooked on the snap thanks to the babe’s barely-there ensemble. Olivia was captured wearing a skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The Instagram sensation’s itty-bitty two-piece boasted a bright yellow color that popped against her deep tan. It included a triangle-style top with minuscule cups and a deep, plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Aiding in the babe’s skin-baring display was her bikini top’s string shoulder straps and band, which allowed her to showcase her toned arms and slender frame.

Olivia also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The garment covered only what was necessary, and showcased the beauty’s long legs and curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It also featured a curved waistband with thin strings that were tied high up on her hips. This helped to accentuate Olivia’s trim waist and chiseled abs — though the area hardly needed help earning attention from her thousands of fans.

The model accessorized her look with a single beaded bracelet and delicate hoop earrings. She also also adorned her fingers with dainty rings to add even more bling to her ensemble. Olivia wore her long, blond hair down, and sported a minimal makeup look that included a pink glossy lip, blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes shine.

Unsurprisingly, Olivia’s return to Instagram was a huge hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, her new post has earned more than 41,000 likes in its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia a “goddess.”

“The absolute epitome of beauty! WOW!” commented a third.

Before going silent for a while, Olivia was slaying Instagram with her eye-popping photos. One snap saw the model again in a bikini, this time a black two-piece that clung to her curves in all of the right ways, sending temperatures soaring.