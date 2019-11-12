Miranda Lambert Shows Off Stems In Incredibly Short Shorts While Revealing Struggles With Weight Loss

Miranda Lambert is showcasing her flawless figure in the upcoming issue of Health Magazine.

The country music superstar graced the December cover of the popular publication and posed for a number of alluring shots. In the attached interview, Lambert opened up about her struggles with her weight throughout the years. In one of the more stunning photos from the shoot, Lambert showed off her killer figure in a revealing outfit.

In that gorgeous snapshot, the 36-year-old sat on a white structure, a light white backdrop just behind her. Lambert showed off her beautiful body for the camera while rocking a pink off-the-shoulder sweater that showcased her slender physique. The country superstar paired the look with some insanely short white shorts while flaunting her toned and tanned legs.

The stunner opted to go barefoot for the photo, showing off her crisp white pedicure. In the image, Miranda was all smiles, flashing her pearly whites for the camera while rocking a stunning makeup application — one that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In another photo from the same shoot, Lambert sizzled in an intimate shot wherein she rocked a sheer white blouse with a blue tank top beneath.

In the article, the blond beauty opened up about her lifelong struggle with her body image, as well as the emotional highs and lows that have come along with that battle. But now, Lambert says that she is at the top of her game, and she’s feeling pretty confident about it.

“I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me,” she told the publication. “I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day. It’s so good to find your place.”

The 36-year-old went on to reveal that she doesn’t like to be performing onstage while worrying about her body, because she isn’t able to give her best performances when she’s distracted by her insecurities. But ever since one of her fans told her to throw away her scale, it made her realize that weight is just a number. It’s more about the way you feel about yourself, she says, and that mindset has helped boost her confidence.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Lambert rang in her 36th birthday. With a new album and new marriage, this could be her best year yet.