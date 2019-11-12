Vicki Gunvalson Wore A Yellow Dress To The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion, Called Boyfriend Steve Lodge Her ‘Rock’

Vicki Gunvalson was styled by Ty Alexander.

Vicki Gunvalson was wearing a stunning canary yellow, velvet wrap dress on Friday, November 8, when she and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars reunited to film the Season 14 reunion special in Los Angeles.

According to a report shared by Bravo TV’s Lookbook on November 12, Gunvalson’s gorgeous gown featured princess sleeves and a slit up the front. Meanwhile, on Gunvalson’s feet, the longtime reality star continued her use of yellow with matching yellow-toed stilettos that elongated her legs.

“Are you ready to Whoop it up? I’m getting ready for season 14 [Real Housewives of Orange County] Reunion,” Gunvalson wrote on her Instagram page as she got her hair done by Ty Alexander, the official hairstylist of the cast.

While Gunvalson didn’t share any photos or videos of her look on her own Instagram page, Alexander took to his Instagram page and shared an image of himself working on Gunvalson’s hair as she sat with her eyes closed in her yellow gown and proudly showed off her engagement ring from fiancé Steve Lodge.

Shortly after Alexander’s photo was shared, Gunvalson “liked” the image.

Alexander also posted the image of Gunvalson in her dress on his salon’s Instagram page and told his fans and followers that he was doing “glam prep” for the reunion with the longest-running cast member of the show.

While Gunvalson wasn’t included in the entirety of filming on Friday due to the fact that she was demoted from her full-time role ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 14th season, she was seen in part, and afterward, she sparked rumors claiming she may be done with the show for good as she told her fans and followers she was moving on to new projects.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson took to her Instagram stories on Friday night after filming on the Season 14 reunion was complete and confirmed that she was moving on.

“It’s a wrap. Season 14 reunion done. Now onto my new projects,” she wrote, according to a report shared earlier this week by OK! Magazine.

Also in the caption of Gunvalson’s post, she told her online audience that fiancé Lodge was her “rock” during production.

“Thanks @stevelodge_oc for being my rock,” she continued in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

Gunvalson and Lodge became engaged in April after three years of dating in a moment that was not captured by the cameras for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.