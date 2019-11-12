Sara Underwood Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini As She Poses In A Wood-Fired Hot Tub

The blond bombshell stunned in her tiny two-piece.

On Tuesday, Sara Underwood shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 9.2 million Instagram followers.

The pictures show the model posing in a lush forest on an overcast day. Throughout the photo shoot, the beauty wore a revealing, nude-colored bikini from the clothing brand Fashion Nova. The tiny two-piece put Sara’s incredible curves, washboard abs, and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a trapper hat and a pair of black, waterproof boots.

The blond bombshell wore her hair down and opted for minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the first image, she eased herself into a wood-fired hot tub, with outdoor string lights overhead. She gripped the side of the tub, as she seductively gazed into the camera. In the comments section, Sara revealed that she made the metal hot tub, presumably with the help of her husband, cabin builder Jacob Witzling.

For the following photo, she stood on a wooden platform and put on a plaid bathrobe for additional warmth. Piles of split wood can be seen in the background.

In the caption, the former Playboy Playmate advertised for Fashion Nova. Sara, who adheres to a vegan diet, also made mention that her hat was made out of faux fur.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 72,000 likes. Many of Sara’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“I think everybody will agree that you’re just really really pretty but you are so f****** [sic] pretty it’s unreal how pretty you are,” wrote a fan.

“So beautiful and sexy sara underwood [sic],” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Omg [you’re] looking so so hot and sexy babe,” added a different commenter.

Loading...

“Very nice bikini, you look very nice and hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Sara graciously responded to some of the comments.

The model has a tendency to upload tantalizing posts, such as this one, on social media. A majority of the photos on her Instagram feed show her wearing risque ensembles. Recently the beauty posted a particularly provocative video. In the clip, she applied suntan lotion while wearing a skimpy, crocheted bikini. During the video, Sara removed the tiny top, pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. That post has been viewed over 1 million times since it was shared.