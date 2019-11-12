Joy Behar Admits Concerns Over Elizabeth Warren Beating President Trump: ‘I’m Worried About It’

Behar made it clear that she supports Warren, but expressed some level of doubt that she's the right candidate to go toe-to-toe with Trump in 2020.

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s The View and outspoken critic of the president, received a round of applause from the studio audience after she admitted that she’s worried about 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s chances of beating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

According to The Washington Examiner, Behar expressed her concern for Warren’s chances against Trump after co-host Abby Huntsman — one of the hit show’s conservative panelists — asked her thoughts on the matter after stating that some Democrats behind closed doors are concerned that the party isn’t backing “the right person” to face off against the president come next November.

“Joy, I find your take on this so interesting because you’ve been a lifelong Democrat and your main mission is to get Trump out of office. You’re concerned about Elizabeth Warren,” Huntsman said, directing the statement to Behar.

“I am,” Behar said, eliciting applause from the audience. “I’m not alone. A lot of people want him out. As I was saying in the makeup room this morning, I’m a very pragmatic liberal. I want to win.”

She quickly qualified her statement by saying she thinks voters won’t necessarily buy what Warren is selling on a policy level, presumably a subtle jab at Warren’s recent trouble with clearly explaining how her Medicare for All health care plan would be funded and what tax implications it would have on America’s middle-class.

“I like Elizabeth Warren. I did from the beginning. I’m a liberal. I like what she’s saying if she can pull it off. I’m worried about it, that’s all.”

As The Daily Caller reported, the conversation that led up to Behar’s admission centered around the possible entry of Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick entering the 2020 race. Patrick believes that due to the lack of any single candidate making waves in the Democratic field of candidates, there may be a point of entry for someone who can bring the progressive wing of the party together with the more moderate approach.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg believes Patrick’s reasoning for entering the race based on the notion that nobody is exciting the party is offensive, even gaining the agreement of McCain.

But Behar was quick to point out that former President Ronald Reagan was essentially a last-minute entrant into the 1980 presidential election and ended up with two terms.

While the election is nearly one year away, Behar’s concerns over Warren’s chances of trumping Trump in 2020 are countered by a recent poll of hypothetical matchups between Trump and some of the leading Democratic candidates, as reported by The Inquisitr. In the poll, which was conducted by Washington Post/ABC News, Warren bested Trump by 15 points if the election were held on that day.