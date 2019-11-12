Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Smokes A Cigarette While Reading ‘Playboy’ Naked In Hot New Snapshot

Once again, model Suzy Cortez is pushing the envelope on social media and showing a ton of skin for her loyal fans on her wildly popular Instagram page.

Suzy has proven that she is one of the most popular models on the platform, boasting a following of over 2 million fans, a figure that seems to keep growing by the day. In one of the more recent images that was shared on Instagram, the stunner left virtually nothing to the imagination.

In the NSFW shot, the model could be seen posing on all fours on what appears to be a bed. Cortez did not reveal to fans exactly where she was in the sultry new photo, but she looked to be inside of a bedroom in an apartment building. The brunette beauty fell to her knees, resting her elbows on the bed and holding a copy of Playboy Magazine in her hands.

Suzy went totally naked in the shot, wearing only a pair of leg warmers for the photo op. The model also rocked a towel on her head as it appeared as though she just got out of the shower. Her pert derriere and taut tummy were on full display in the image. Cortez also had a cigarette in her mouth and smoke could be seen filling the frame.

In the caption of the shot, the model told fans that they can get 50 percent off her app if they are one of the first 100 customers to purchase it. Suzy also included a link to buy the app in the caption of the image. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention, racking up over 25,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Most fans gushed over the model’s killer figure while countless others simply chimed in using emoji.

“Breakfast is ready mmmmmm,” one social media user wrote, adding a series of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow your so amazing suzy,” another one of the model’s fans gushed.

Loading...

“WTF woooow Suzy bellísima te amó,” a third fan raved.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Suzy wowed fans in another R-Rated photo. In that one, she was clad in a silver metallic bikini and a matching cropped jacket, an outfit that once again showcased her killer figure. That shot garnered plenty of attention from fans with over 28,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.