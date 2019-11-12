Cindy Crawford Shares Pic From Photoshoot In Water Tank: ‘First Time For Everything!’

Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to share a new experience with her 4.4 million followers that involved posing in a water tank.

The snap was taken in a photo studio with a single bright light hanging overhead with a black curtain in the background. The shot showed the supermodel in a tank with glass sides that was filled almost to the top with water. Cindy, in water up to her chest, leaned over one side of the tank and placed her arms on the edge, while resting her chin on her hands.

Cindy wore a white, sleeveless dress that appeared to tie around the waist. The flowy nature of the fabric caused the dress to float in the surrounding water, creating a dreamy, yet sexy, vibe. The dress also had a plunging neckline that flashed bit of her cleavage. It also appeared that part of the dress wrapped around her neck.

The beauty’s shapely legs were on display as the photo captured her standing with one leg behind the other. The bright red polish on her toes popped as the bottom of the tank reflected her feet.

Cindy appeared to be wearing at least a natural application of makeup, but the shot was from such a distance, making it was hard to tell. Her hair was parted on one side and fell down in waves over her shoulders as she smiled for the camera.

In the caption, the beauty indicated there was a first time for everything, stating that the shoot was for CR Fashion Book. Not surprisingly, her fans went wild over the snap, and many said that they were curious as to what the end result would be.

“Can’t wait for the result!” one admirer wrote with a flower emoji.

“Can’t wait … cool concept,” said another fan.

One of Cindy’s followers said that she did a photoshoot in a similar tank and it broke open, causing her to fly out. Cindy replied that she was glad that something like that didn’t happen to her.

It’s hard to think that there is something Cindy hasn’t done when it comes to modeling. The 53-year-old has been modeling for decades and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. She may be getting older, but she still models professionally. The beauty has managed to age well over the years, and even when she isn’t made up, she still looks fabulous. She recently shared a makeup-free photo in which she showcased her natural beauty.