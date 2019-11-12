Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves In A Black, Skintight Dress

Kylie Jenner stunned in a form-fitting, black dress in her latest Instagram post, racking up more than 4.5 million likes in the process.

The billionaire Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul posed on the floor for the picture, making sure to show off all her curves (not to mention her sparkly-white, brand-new Adidas shoes) and sand-colored nails. She looked off into the distance in the photo, with her trademark plum pout looking perfect as usual. Her makeup seemed to be kept to a minimum, with a nearly fresh-faced Jenner sporting just a hint of hot pink blush and black eyeliner. The dress also perfectly flaunted her bronzed, toned arms.

Despite the fact that she was posing on a hardwood floor, the reality star looked like she was modeling on a beach, conjuring the image of a mermaid lying on the sand and waves crashing behind her. Jenner also showed off her black, alligator-patterned purse — a perfect match for her dark, strappy dress.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is just the latest example of Jenner’s many hip-hugging photos. One of her latest snapshots saw her modeling swimwear for her best friend Stassi’s new line of clothing. Another recent share flaunted her Halloween costume. As one of her many costume changes, she was a grown-up Little Mermaid, rocking a purple seashell bra and truly skintight emerald tail. She also frequently posts sultry videos on her Instagram story.

While most of Jenner’s 150 million followers loved her look — cue flame and heart-eye emoji everywhere — some, however, could not get past the smudged walls, which were also prominent in the image. Stains were visible on the wall, standing out against carnation pink paint.

“Are you in a crime scene?!” one fan asked. “What’s happening with that background?”

“So distracted by the amazing smudges on the wall,” added another commenter.

Regardless of the seemingly dirty walls, Jenner’s bright white Continental 80 sneakers shone brightly — particularly against the backdrop of her licorice-colored dress and curled and gently tousled dark hair. After all, as she noted in the post, she is an ambassador for Adidas, hashtagging every relevant Adidas phrase in the post.

Plus, others loved her look, pose, and that amazing form-fitting dress.

One follower tagged their friends and wrote, “when I want pics this is what you have to make me look like ok??”

“Truly Beautiful,” commented another.

Looks like it was another sultry success story from Kylie Jenner.