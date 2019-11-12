Kathie Lee Gifford Returns To ‘Today’ 7 Months After Emotional Exit

Kathie Lee Gifford made a surprise return to Today with Hoda & Jenna, seven months after her emotional exit from the morning talk series and seat alongside Hoda Kotb, reported People Magazine.

Kathie Lee made a memorable entrance to her former studio home of 11 years. She was seen in a clip struggling to get through security at NBC with a bottle of wine. She quipped “remember me” to a guard, who took her bottle before letting her through.

Hoda and Kathie Lee always enjoyed a light beverage during their show, so Kathie Lee attempting to sneak in the adult drink was a nod to a fan-favorite part of the series.

The former Today host sat down with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hagar — who replaced Kathie Lee in April of this year — to talk about her life since leaving the series. This included a move to Nashville, and filming a new Hallmark Christmas movie titled A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love.

Kathie Lee explained to the hosts that she is loving her new life living as a full-time resident of Nashville, Tennessee.

“There’s a different culture down there. It’s a culture of kindness in Nashville,” she revealed of her experiences in the area thus far. “They are authentically kind. They are joyful, they have so much fun.”

.@KathieLGifford told us all about what she’s been up to! We heard about her life in Nashville and more. pic.twitter.com/wsgwPNOj1Q — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 12, 2019

Kathie Lee also expressed her excitement over her new faith-based Christmas film, revealing that it took time for her to convince Hallmark that there’s a demographic of people out there that “don’t want faith taken out of stories.” She co-stars in the holiday film alongside Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Fans were thrilled to see Kathie Lee back at Today.

One Twitter fan commented on Kathie Lee’s return, “She looks so much healthier and stress-free.”

A second Twitter user remarked, “The minute she appeared on my TV I started crying!! Gosh, I’ve missed my Kathie Lee so much. Thanks for having her today… just when I needed her. She sure knows how to make even a dark cold day much brighter and warm! And it doesn’t hurt that she looks as gorgeous as ever!”

The television personality remarked she never looks back when making a decision to move onto the next chapter of her life, such as her exit from Today.

“I leave with a lot of love in my heart and dreams for the future.”

Prior to her Today exit, the talk series honored the veteran entertainer with a week of emotional shows that culminated in a final blowout on April 5 where she was feted by her children Cassidy and Cody, as well as singer Flo Rida, pro-wrestler and actor John Cena, former Regis and Kathie Lee co-host Regis Philbin and singer Barry Manilow.