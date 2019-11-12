Kathie Lee Gifford Returns To ‘Today’ 7 Months After Emotional Exit

Kathie Lee Gifford made a surprise return to Today with Hoda & Jenna, seven months after her emotional exit from the morning talk series and seat alongside Hoda Kotb, reported People Magazine.

Kathie Lee made a memorable entrance to her former studio home of 11 years. She was seen in a clip struggling to get through security at NBC with a bottle of wine. She quipped “remember me” to a guard, who took her bottle before letting her through.

Hoda and Kathie Lee always enjoyed a light beverage during their show, so Kathie Lee attempting to sneak in the adult drink was a nod to a fan-favorite part of the series.

The former Today host sat down with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hagar — who replaced Kathie Lee in April of this year — to talk about her life since leaving the series. This included a move to Nashville, and filming a new Hallmark Christmas movie titled A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love.

Kathie Lee explained to the hosts that she is loving her new life living as a full-time resident of Nashville, Tennessee.

“There’s a different culture down there. It’s a culture of kindness in Nashville,” she revealed of her experiences in the area thus far. “They are authentically kind. They are joyful, they have so much fun.”

.@KathieLGifford told us all about what she’s been up to! We heard about her life in Nashville and more. pic.twitter.com/wsgwPNOj1Q — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 12, 2019

Kathie Lee also expressed her excitement over her new faith-based Christmas film, revealing that it took time for her to convince Hallmark that there’s a demographic of people out there that “don’t want faith taken out of stories.” She co-stars in the holiday film alongside Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Fans were thrilled to see Kathie Lee back at Today.

“She looks so much healthier and stress-free,” one Twitter user commented on Kathie Lee’s return.

“The minute she appeared on my TV I started crying!! Gosh, I’ve missed my Kathie Lee so much. Thanks for having her today… just when I needed her. She sure knows how to make even a dark cold day much brighter and warm! And it doesn’t hurt that she looks as gorgeous as ever!” a second fan remarked.

The television personality revealed that she never looks back when making a decision to move on to the next chapter of her life, such as her exit from Today.

“I leave with a lot of love in my heart and dreams for the future,” she said.

Prior to her Today exit, the talk series honored the veteran entertainer with a week of emotional shows that culminated in a final blowout on April 5. On that episode, she was feted by her children Cassidy and Cody, as well as singer Flo Rida, pro-wrestler and actor John Cena, former Regis and Kathie Lee co-host Regis Philbin, and singer Barry Manilow.