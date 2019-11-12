Ireland Baldwin Rocks Minuscule Crop-Top And Thigh-High Boots In Sizzling Triple Instagram Update

Ireland Baldwin turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a new post that proved hard to ignore.

The 24-year-old shared the latest addition to her feed on Monday and has been showered with praise from her 563,000 followers. The upload included a total of three photos of the model showing off her new “perfect” pair of thigh-high boots, which she noted in the caption were the inspiration behind the impromptu photo shoot.

Ireland stood in the middle of her bedroom in the trio of snaps, with the camera positioned in front of her to capture a full-length look at her new footwear. A tag on the photo indicated they were from the brand Andrea Gomez. The shoes were made from a black leather material and had a tall shaft that was slightly slouchy, but still outlined the babe’s sculpted legs in all of the right ways.

The model appeared to have been in a hurry to show off the newest addition to her closet, as the rest of her ensemble was hardly complete. Ireland rocked a daringly tiny Harley Davidson crop top that resembled a sports bra. The shirt was barely enough to cover her assets and revealed a glimpse of underboob from below its short hemline.

Ireland ditched her pants entirely for the photos and wore nothing more than a pair of skimpy black panties to cover up her lower half. The itty-bitty undergarment allowed the model to showcase her toned thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

In the third photo of the set, Ireland decided to switch up her pose a bit to not only show off her new boots, but also her impressive flexibility. The stunner leaned to the side and arched her back slightly while lifting her leg up in the air and hooking her foot around the crook of the elbow in a move not unlike one performed by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, whom she cheekily tagged in the caption.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing some love for Ireland’s new Instagram update. The post earned more than 13,000 likes within 18 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the beauty’s eye-popping display.

“They really do look good on you….way to rock the look!” one person said of Ireland’s new boots.

Loading...

“You’re just perfect in every say,” wrote another.

“Wow some of your hottest pics yet!” commented a third.

Ireland has been earning some considerable attention on her Instagram page, especially from her revealing snaps. Another recent addition to her page saw her wearing nothing more than a black leather moto jacket. It fell down her shoulders to expose an ample amount of cleavage, leaving little to the imagination.