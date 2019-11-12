Shannon Beador Shares Photo Of ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion Look On Instagram, Shows Off Weight Loss

Shannon Beador looked stunning during Friday's taping.

Shannon Beador looked stunning on Friday, November 8, as she and her co-stars filmed the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion in Los Angeles with host Andy Cohen. Afterwards, she took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos of her reunion look with her fans and followers.

In the first photo shared on November 11, Beador was seen posing in a long-sleeved, sparkling black mini dress, which she paired with black high heels and a couple of rings. In the second image, she was seen sitting at her makeup chair with her hairstylist, Laura Rugetti, and her makeup artist, Pamela Brogardi.

In the caption of her post, Beador applauded Rugetti and Brogardi for her “transformation.”

Not surprisingly, Beador received tons of compliments in the comments section of her photos in regard to her stunning look and fit physique.

“You look amazing!!! So happy for your happiness!!!” one person wrote.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have seen over the past few years, Beador endured a number of ups and downs with her weight after splitting from her former husband, David Beador. However, over the past few months, she appears to be maintaining a healthy weight as she continues to enjoy her new romance with boyfriend John Janssen, who she began dating in July.

“How did you get so skinny?” another person asked.

After gaining 40 pounds during a prior season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador began working out and eating healthy, and clearly, doing so has truly paid off for the mother of three.

“Skinny Minnie!” a third fan added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador opened up about her weight loss during an interview with Bravo TV in August, confirming that she is down 40 pounds. She explained that she lost the bulk of her weight after breaking two ribs and being limited as to what exercises she could do. As she shared, 90 percent of her weight loss was the result of changes to her diet.

“It’s what you eat. It’s what you put into your body. And you can eat flavorful, good food that is going to satisfy you. You can eat all day if you want. You just have to choose the right things to put into your body,” she explained.

In addition to eating right, Beador has been doing cardio and going for bike rides as she continues to make an effort to stay healthy and slim.