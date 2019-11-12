‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Sizzles In White Sports Bra & Skintight Bike Shorts

The professional DJ stunned in her latest Instagram post.

The “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee has shared yet another sizzling snap with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, taken by photographer Alexander Mavrin, Nata posed in a dimly lit room. The Russian model was haloed in golden light, as she stood facing away from the camera. She fastened her curly hair, that covered half of her gorgeous face, into a ponytail. The Instagram influencer did not seem to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

For the photo shoot, the blonde bombshell wore a white sports bra and matching skintight bike shorts. The revealing outfit put Nata’s incredible curves, washboard abs, and toned legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

In addition, fans were able to get a full view of Nata’s sizable black ink tattoo of a dragon on her upper thigh. Her delicate belly button piercing could also be seen in the picture.

In the caption, Nata noted that she believes that sticking to a vegetarian diet has enhanced her training performance. She claimed that she feels twice as strong as she did prior to changing up her diet.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up 85,000 likes.

Many of Nata’s admirers took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more expressive in their praise.

“What a woman super sexy and the most beautiful person ever,” wrote a fan.

“Whatever you are doing is working to absolute PERFECTION lovely lady,” said a different commenter.

Her message regarding vegetarianism, however, seemed to be somewhat controversial. Some followers voiced their skepticism that abstaining from meat could help with endurance and strength.

“How can you get more energy from a carrot than a steak,” questioned an Instagram user.

“[What] is this based on? [Vegetarianism] is purely ethical not performance related. Nice picture though,” added another follower.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments.

This isn’t the first time that the professional DJ has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her wearing risque ensembles. Last week, the stunner drove fans metaphorically wild by posting a photo of herself in a mesh crop top and a pair of unbuttoned animal-print pants. That post has been liked over 220,000 times since it was shared.