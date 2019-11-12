Tom Sandoval Insists He’s ‘Open And Honest’ On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Jax Taylor Suggests Otherwise

Jax Taylor suggested Tom and his girlfriend hold back on the show.

Tom Sandoval seemingly addressed Jax Taylor’s recent diss claiming he and Ariana Madix are secretive about their relationship when the cameras are rolling for Vanderpump Rules.

As he and his co-stars, including girlfriend Ariana Madix and ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute, attended the E! People’s Choice Awards, where their cast was nominated for the Best Reality Show, Sandoval insisted that despite Taylor’s claim, he and his co-stars are all “very open” with the Bravo TV cameras.

“We’re all very open and honest with where we are in our lives and our relationships and our friendships and everything,” he told TooFab.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor spoke to Heather McDonald on her Juicy Scoop podcast at the end of last month and during his interview, he admitted to contacting his Vanderpump Rules producers about the way in which Sandoval and Madix allegedly hid their relationship problems from the cameras.

According to Taylor, Sandoval “never talks about his relationship” and doesn’t bleed out for Vanderpump Rules in the way he does. As Taylor explained, he never tells his producers “no” when they want him to discuss something specific on the series and feels that it isn’t fair that Sandoval can say “no” while making the same amount that he does.

“He’s not doing his part,” Taylor explained, adding that he’s had “multiple conversations” with producers.

Also during his interview with TooFab, Sandoval said that when it comes to the new cast members who have been added to the Vanderpump Rules Season 8, including Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, Max Boyens, Charli Burnett, and Dayna Kathan, he’s been impressed with the way in which they’ve exposed their lives to the Bravo TV cameras.

“The new people that came on did a really good job of being open and honest and connecting and that’s what we want,” he shared.

Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, who appears to be close to a number of the series’ new stars, especially Kathan, also weighed in on the new men and women of the show, saying that their ability to genuinely share their lives is “all that matters.”

Sandoval and Madix began sharing their relationship on Vanderpump Rules during the show’s third season after his turmoil-filled relationship with Kristen Doute came to an end. However, when it comes to their on-screen moments, Sandoval and Madix haven’t gone through nearly as many ups and downs as some of the other couples on the show.