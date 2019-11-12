Kelly Ripa Shows Off Gorgeous Legs & Tiny Waist In Floral Dress & Sky-High Purple Pumps

With another new taping of her hit show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, comes another insanely stylish video of Kelly Ripa in a sexy new ensemble. As her fans know, the mother of three regularly brings her fashion A-game to the set of her hit morning series, wowing fans in a number of revealing dresses that show off her perfect figure. Before each show, the Live Instagram page shares footage of Kelly and Ryan Seacrest backstage, which is exactly what they did earlier today.

The video started off with members of the studio audience dancing on stage. One woman was having so much fun that she took a tumble and fell straight onto her rear end. Following the footage of the audience dancing, the video went to a behind-the-scenes shot of Kelly and Ryan making their way through the hall and onto the stage.

In the short clip, Ripa showed off her amazing figure while clad in a black-and-white floral-print dress that showcased her amazing figure, including her toned legs. The dress cinched at the waist and included a matching belt, showing off the talk show host’s svelte frame. Ripa completed the look with a pair of insanely high purple pumps and wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Seacrest looked just as good as his counterpart, going a little more casual in a pair of navy pinstriped pants, a mustard yellow sweater, and a black jacket on top. Since the short clip went live on the show’s page, it’s earned over 500 likes in addition to more than a dozen comments. Some fans commented on the post to let Kelly know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beauty.

“Love Love LOVE this dress,” one follower commented on the image.

“Good Morning Kelly and Ryan!” another fan chimed in.

“Good morning gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Kelly showed off her flawless figure in another behind-the-scenes shot last week. In the short clip, Kelly walked with her co-host down the long hallway once again, but this time she was clad in a sexy, curve-hugging red dress that fit her like a glove. Fans can only wonder what the talk show host will be wearing on tomorrow’s show.