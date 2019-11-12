Helena Christensen, 50, Shows Off Killer Figure In Dark Green Bikini For Hot New Update

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Helena Christensen shared a new set of photos to her Instagram page in which she showed off her ageless figure, and her fans were unsurprisingly amazed. The former iconic Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media app to post a four-picture slideshow of herself on a beach, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her killer bikini bod.

The photos show Christensen, 50, striking different poses by a tree that stands tall and bare in the shallow waters of an unspecified ocean. Christensen rocked a two-piece bathing suit in dark green. The straight-cut top features thick straps that go over her shoulders. Its neckline dips slightly into her chest, teasing a bit of cleavage while offering a good amount of coverage. The Danish supermodel teams her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit low on her frame, exposing her enviably taut abs and slender midsection.

For the first picture, Christensen is leaning against the trunk of the tree with one leg up and arms behind her. Her head is down and hair loose, which conceals her face in this shot. The second photo appears to have been taken later in the day, as the sun is setting in the background.

In the second photo, she is climbing the tree. Because she is posing against the bright sun, Christensen’s image is a lot darker and less clear in this shot. The third picture is similar in composition, but the model is standing next to the tree. Finally, the last snapshot is similar to the first, except Christensen is hanging from a branch.

Since going live, the post has garnered more than 10,700 likes within about half a day since being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 120 comments on the photos.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Scandinavian icon took to the comments section to gush over her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji along the way.

“Still one beautiful lady. She still puts the SUPER in SUPERmodel,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of emoji.

“Awesome beauty,” said another user, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the message.

Loading...

“Nice shot, love the bikini Xx,” a third fan chimed in.

In addition to modeling, Christensen has also proved to be a talented photographer. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Christensen recently collaborated with Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt to shoot a stunning nature series.