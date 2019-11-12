Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Sizzles By The Pool In White String Bikini In Slow-Motion Video

Devon Windsor is rocking another bikini on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s page was shared on Tuesday, November 12, and included a slow-motion video set to the iconic tune “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes.

A pina colada seemed to be the only thing missing from the tropical scene that made up the 25-year-old’s newest social media post, which saw the babe strutting along the side of a gorgeous rooftop pool. Behind her was a picturesque look at the bright blue ocean and gorgeous greenery — a view that alone was enough to captivated the attention of her 1.7 million followers.

If the setting of Devon’s new Instagram post didn’t catch their eyes, the model herself likely did the job. The blond bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a skimpy string bikini from her own Devon Windsor Swim line. The tiny number did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

The beauty looked smoking hot in the minuscule white two-piece that boasted a ruched, triangle-style top that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. A quick turn towards the camera by the model exposed its deep neckline and, in turn, an eyeful of cleavage as well, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her page.

Devon’s itty-bitty bikini also included a pair of matching white bottoms that were arguably even more risque than what she wore on top. The cheeky number covered only what was necessary, allowing the stunner to flaunt her long, toned legs and sculpted booty as she walked across the pool deck. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband was tied high up on her hips. This accentuated Devon’s trim waist and chiseled abs — a result of her dedicated fitness routine that she’s stepped up in the weeks leading up to her wedding, which will be held this weekend.

The model completed her look with a sheer, cheetah-print cover up that flowed in the wind behind her. She also added a pair of trendy round sunglasses to provide her additional shade from the sun, and tied her platinum blond locks up in a low, messy bun to keep them out of her face.

Unsurprisingly, Devon’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 150,000 times and has racked up nearly 5,000 likes within its first hour of going live to Instagram. Dozens of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Devon was “looking like a wife already!”

“I can watch this over and over again!!” commented a third.

“Please you have to tell us exactly what you have been eating the past two weeks to look like this,” pleaded another.

Devon has showing off her incredible bikini body a lot on Instagram as of late. Just last week, the model shared another photo that saw her sunbathing alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae. Both ladies sported sexy white bikinis from Devon Windsor Swim’s new Resort collection, and proved to be a gorgeous look for their day on the beach together.