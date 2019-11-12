‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Sizzles In Hot New Selfie With Rob Gronkowski: ‘My Dude’

Camille Kostek is showing off her gorgeous smile to fans on social media with another sexy snapshot. The Sports Illustrated model has never been one to shy away from showing off her amazing body on her Instagram page, posing in a number of bikinis and others NSFW outfits. From time to time, she also delights fans with photos of her with her man by her side, which is exactly what she did yesterday.

In the sexy new shot that was posted for her 600,000-plus followers, Camille and her boyfriend, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, both appeared at an awards show — though the blond bombshell did not specifically mention which one. Camille appeared to be the mastermind behind the image, extending her arm and snapping a photo of the two together. The supermodel looked nothing short of picture-perfect, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled along with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and lipstick.

Next to her sat Rob, who was also all smiles for the photo op. The former football star looked dressed to impress in a white button-down shirt and a bright blue and white blazer. Camille expressed her love for her “dude” in the caption of the photo while adding a single blue heart emoji at the end.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 69,000 likes as well as 300-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Camille know that she looked drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over how good the famous couple looked together. A few more simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“You guys are sooooo cute together…you need to start having babies. Oh and also tell him to come back to the Pat’s..we need him,” one fan commented on the shot with a red heart and smiley face emoji.

“Strikingly gorgeous couple! Can’t wait to see your babies, they will be amazingly beautiful,” a second social media user gushed.

“Love your hair! You look 1960s glamorous!,” chimed in a third follower.

This photo was a bit of a change for the model. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille likes to usually show more skin on her Instagram. Just last month, she posted a video of her rocking a bikini that showed off her killer figure during a fashion show. It comes as no shock that the video amassed over 63,000 likes and 600-plus comments.