Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Flaunts Figure While Tugging & Adjusting Bikini In Flirty Video

Elsa Hosk gave her Instagram followers something to get excited about with her latest update that showed her flaunting her figure in a skimpy bikini.

In the video update, Elsa leaned against a doorway. Her bikini was bright green with white details. The top featured white trim with a white flower on the center of the bottom strap, drawing attention to her chest. The bottoms were a classic bikini cut and also had white trim detailing along the top edge with a flower in the middle. The bikini showed off her hourglass shape and plenty of her long, lean figure as she struck a several poses for the camera.

The model went through a series of motions that included tugging at the center of her bikini top. At one point, she bent over and adjusted the top while giving her followers a nice view of her cleavage. The beauty also tugged at the sides of her bottoms as the camera zoomed in for a closer look. The clip also showed off the stunner’s flat abs and curvy hips. Elsa also fluffed her hair and playfully ran a brush through it before smiling and blowing a kiss at the camera.

Elsa wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, contoured cheeks and a rose colored lipstick. Her somewhat messy hair was down in loose waves.

The blond bombshell was presumably in a room at the West Hollywood Edition luxury hotel, as she mentioned the location in her caption. Part of an unmade bed and white shades covering a window could be seen in the background. She also indicated that it was morning when the video was taken.

Her 5.8 million followers appreciated the video, and many couldn’t get over how gorgeous she looked.

“How can you be so beautiful?” asked one fan with a smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

“Never disappoints… Awesome color… Super sexy Elsa,” commented a second fan with fire emoji.

“She is a true force to be reckoned with,” said a third admirer.

“Elsa your body is insane,” wrote a fourth follower.

There can be no denying that Elsa has an incredible body — and she definitely knows how to work the camera. Her Instagram page is filled with photos of her modeling dozens of chic outfits. She recently showed off her fabulous figure and her sense of style when she donned a denim jacket, blue jeans and a pair of silver boots.