Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Exposes Perky Derriere In Revealing Lingerie

The Instagram model sizzled in her latest post.

On Tuesday, Niece Waidhofer made the work week a little more exciting by uploading yet another provocative post on Instagram.

In the video, the American model posed on a bed with a white duvet in a beautiful bedroom. She flaunted her incredible curves in a strappy lingerie set, that left little to the imagination. The stunner accessorized the sultry look with black thigh-high stockings and a pair of silver stiletto heels.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in a middle part. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the beginning of the clip, Niece knelt on the bed, but she soon changed her position by sliding her body across the duvet. The Instagram video ends with Niece laying down, gazing seductively into the camera. Her ample cleavage and perky derriere were on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

In the caption, the model sarcastically gave a recipe of a juice cleanse, which ingredients included lime juice and Don Julio tequila. She noted that women and children could use beer as their alcohol of choice.

“The diet is unique in that it detoxes by toxifying, picking off the weakest brain cells of the herd, allowing the surviving neurons to reproduce and strengthen the gene pool. It’s called Darwinism, look it up nerds. Survival of the Littest,” quipped Niece.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the Instagram influencer.

“You are by far the hottest woman on Instagram. Keep it up gorgeous,” wrote a follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Some of her admirers also stated that they appreciated her caption.

“I love your captions so much do you come up with them on the fly or spend time working on them? I’d be at it for hours to come up with something half as witty,” said one commenter.

The video has been viewed over 40,000 times, since its uploaded.

Fortunately for fans, Niece has a tendency to post provocative content on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photo show her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this month, she shared a sizzling selfie with her 1 million followers. For the photo, the model wore black lace lingerie, much to the delight of her audience. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has racked up more than 90,000 likes.