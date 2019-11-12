Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Flaunts Hot Body In Sparkly Bodysuit And Choker For Bedroom Snap

Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen gave her fans a treat on Tuesday when she popped on their Instagram timelines wearing a sparkly bodysuit and matching choker.

In the photo, the brunette beauty is striking a sultry pose on her knees in a bed covered with rumpled white sheets. The bodysuit features corset detailing around the bust plus sheer panels on the sides that reveal a sliver of the model’s torso. Avital wears her hair straight and parted in the middle and besides the choker, her only other accessory is a silver bracelet on her left hand.

“Wake up and slay bbys,” she wrote in the caption.

Avital’s outfit is from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand well known for sponsoring the wardrobes of many fashion, beauty, and fitness influencers on Instagram. She didn’t share the name of the design, however.

In the comments, fans didn’t seem to mind, as it seems that none of the commenters asked about it. Instead, several of them gushed over her beauty.

“You are slaying every morning, noon and night Avita,” one Instagram user wrote. “Enjoy your day!”

“Beautiful every day you surprise us with your beauty,” another added.

And some commenters were much more effusive than others, writing entire paragraphs dedicated to Avital’s face and body.

“You are the one and only angel, omg, you’re sent from God to make the earth a much better place,” an excerpt of one comment read. “You’re so unreal, so unbelievably stunning with the universe most perfect smile, the a goddess body.”

“Roses are red, sky is blue, oh my dear Avi, is there anyone prettier than you?” another infatuated fan wrote. “I guess not, you’re the prettiest. You are glowing and your hair looks flawless.”

These and several of the other comments contained emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Avital has gotten such glowing praise while promoting Fashion Nova’s clothing on Instagram. In a previous post, she’s wearing a blue bikini from the brand, which features a cold shoulder neckline and cut-out details. The video clip captures her dancing on a chair with matching blue balloons in her hands. She also stands in front of a large window that overlooks a gorgeous seascape.

In the caption, Avital mentions “good vibes” and, based on the adoration expressed by the commenters, it looks like her message resonated with several of her fans. The video has been watched over 405,000 times since it was posted on November 11.