‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Tugs Her Red Top Down In Racy Bedroom Snap

Maitland Ward got racy for a brand-new Instagram photo on Tuesday, which featured the former Boy Meets World star tugging down her top as she posed in her bedroom.

In the photo, Maitland wears nothing but a skimpy red crop top and a pair of matching panties. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps and a low cut, which the actress accentuated by looping her finger through and pulling down to expose her massive cleavage underneath.

Maitland’s trim arms, flat tummy, and a hint of her hips can be seen as she sits in a bed that featured white sheets and a turquoise headboard. The social media sensation had her red hair worn in a side part and styled in messy strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

The actress also appeared to wear a natural makeup look for the photograph, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and some pink blush. She added a shimmering glow to her face and pale nude lips to complete the early morning style.

In the background of the photo, some metallic decor and bright lighting can be seen as Maitland wished her fans a good morning in the caption of the shot.

Of course, her more than 889,000 followers enjoyed the snap, which raked in more than 7,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in just the first 20 minutes after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Morning! I love your eyes baby! You are so beautiful,” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“It would be so dreamy to wake up to those eyes!!” another adoring fan stated.

“It would’ve been a good morning if I was there with you,” a third social media user said.

“Good morning beautiful, you are amazingly sexy,” a fourth person said adding fire emoji for impact.

Just hours before her bedroom photo, The Inquisitr reported that Maitland rocked some vivid red lingerie as well as a bombshell hair and makeup look while posing for a photo in a bathroom.

In the caption of that picture, the actress revealed that she was ready for the night’s activities, which her fans took to mean she would likely filming something X-rated for her budding career in the adult entertainment industry.

The photo also proved to be a popular among Maitland Ward’s followers and earned the star more than 53,000 likes and mover 720 comments in the span of just 13 hours after it was posted.