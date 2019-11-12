The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Dishes On New Additions, Labels Them As A ‘Dramatic Bunch’

There are five new cast members on Season 8.

The eighth season of Vanderpump Rules will feature a number of new faces, including Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, Max Boyens, Charli Burnett, and Dayna Kathan. During a recent appearance, several of the series’ returning cast members weighed in on the additions.

While attending the E! People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, November 10, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy shared their thoughts on their new co-stars.

“It’s probably going to be the best season of our show yet!” Sandoval revealed to TooFab.

“It’s very dramatic, as you can see by that trailer,” added Madix.

According to Kennedy, who is one of the younger returning cast members, the new people that have been added to the cast — many of whom work at SUR Restaurant — are quite dramatic.

“There are new faces this year and they are a dramatic bunch,” he explained.

Although Dow, Caprioni, Boyens, Burnett, and Kathan were described by Kennedy as being “dramatic,” that wasn’t to say that the older cast members don’t get along with them. In fact, Sandoval described the men and women as “awesome,” and Madix told TooFab they are “amazing.”

Madix also noted to the outlet that she, Kennedy, and Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, were once newbies themselves.

Throughout production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Madix was frequently seen with the new cast members of the show, including Kathan, who she seemed to spend a lot of time with over the summer. In fact, during one of the ladies’ hangouts with co-star Lala Kent, rumors of Kathan’s addition to the show were prompted after Kent shared and deleted a photo of Kathan on Instagram. In that since-deleted post, she labeled Kathan as the new girl.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix and Kennedy both reacted to the news of Kathan’s addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast on her Instagram page, after Bravo TV confirmed her role and released the Season 8 trailer last week.

After Kathan shared a cast photo of herself on Instagram and said there was a first time for everything, Madix and Kennedy weighed in.

“There she is!” Madix replied in the comments section of the photo.

“Oh my gaaaaaawd! IT’S REALLY GOIN DOWN!” Kennedy added in his own message.

Madix joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in a full-time role for Season 3 and Kennedy joined the cast the following year in a full-time role for Season 4.