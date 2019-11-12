Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Gorgeous, Curvy Figure In Pink Trench Coat With Matching Belt On ‘The Voice’

Earlier today, Kelly Clarkson took to social media to share another photo of her killer wardrobe from one of her hit shows. As those who follow the mother of two on Instagram know, Clarkson regularly floods her Instagram page with fashion-forward photos from both television shows she currently stars in – her self-titled talk show and NBC’s The Voice.

In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the singer struck a pose on the set of her hit show in front of two of the iconic, red coaches’ chairs. Kelly stood front and center in the image, putting her hands on her hips and wearing a huge smile for the camera. The blond bombshell wore her short tresses slicked back and out of her face while a few pieces fell just at her shoulders. The 37-year-old could also be seen rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Kelly accessorized her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings while putting her curvy figure on display in a long, pink trench coat that fell all the way to the ground. The sexy ensemble featured a slit in the middle as Clarkson paired the hot pink number with a matching belt and a pair of black high heels. The songstress also showed a little cleavage in a black tank top that she wore underneath.

In the caption of the snapshot, Kelly credited her hair and makeup team and also revealed to fans where she got each piece from her sexy outfit. The post has been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earned the popular star a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 52,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Clarkson know that she looks stunning while countless others chimed in to tell her that they’re huge fans of The Voice.

“What an amazing picture of you!!,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

“Looking amazing. Love you and the show of course. Watching this episode right now,” a second social media user raved.

“WOWzers! You look awesome!,” another added with a smiley face emoji at the end of the comment.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly almost didn’t make the first live taping of the season and she shared her late arrival with fans on her Instagram stories. Luckily, she ended up making the show just in the knock of time and all was right in the world.