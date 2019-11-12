Martha Hunt Stuns In New Bikini Photos For Stunning Nature Series Taken By Helena Christensen

Martha Hunt shared a series of snapshots to her Instagram page from a stunning black-and-white series captured by the iconic former Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen. Hunt, 30, took to the popular social media platform on Tuesday, November 12, to post the monochromatic updates in which she strikes different poses in nature.

The Victoria’s Secret model published two separate slideshows that feature photos from her session with Christensen. In the first, Hunt was rocking a light-colored two-piece bathing suit that consisted of a classic triangle top with dark thin straps that tied behind her neck. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that also boasted the same dark straps that tied on her sides. The bottoms sat low on her frame, exposing her impressive figure, particularly her toned abs and wide hips.

In the two-photo series, Hunt was standing behind a tree branch by a river. She was holding on to the branch with one hand as she posed with her left hip popped to one side and her right leg popped as well, highlighting the natural curvature of her body. Both snaps in this slideshow are similar, though each shows Hunt in a slightly different pose and a different camera angle.

In the first photo of the second slideshow she shared, Hunt is featured in the river as she stood thigh-deep in the water. This time around, the Angel was wearing a light-colored summer dress with spaghetti straps that sat loosely on her shoulders. The dress had a flowery lace detail in the front that gave it a romantic quality. This series is longer than the first, displaying seven photos of Hunt in the same location and outfit.

These photos show Hunt in different poses. While she was standing thigh-deep in some, in others she was submerged in the water up to her chest or lying on the river bank.

Since going live, the first post — which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,200 likes in under an hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 60 comments, suggesting the photos will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

The second slideshow garnered a similar amount of interactions, standing at 12,000 likes and over 70 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for Hunt and to compliment Christensen’s aesthetics.

“I like the artistry of these photos and the model of course!!!!” one user chimed in.

“You’re perfect,” said another fan.