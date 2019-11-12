Carrie Underwood Worries About Her Weave After Maren Morris Jokes About Spanx Before CMA Awards

Carrie and Maren had fans in stitches as they prepared for the CMA Awards.

As Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris prepare for the 2019 CMA Awards, the two shared a hilarious joke on social media that had fans in stitches over their candid honesty. Maren recently took to Instagram to share a quip about “the zen of awards week.”

She seemed to refer to the E! People’s Choice Awards, which took place on November 10, and the upcoming CMA Awards on November 13, where both she and Carrie have been nominated for awards.

The pregnant country singer joked about her big wish for the week ahead and hinted at all the prepping and primping that goes into getting ready for the glamorous events.

Maren posted a stunning photo of herself sitting upright while wrapped in a nude organza sheet on November 10. She looked towards the cameras as she sat on the floor surrounded by roses and rested her head on her hand.

“The zen of Awards Week commences,” she wrote in the caption. “May your spray tans be even and your Spanx be seamless.”

Maren then added a clinking glasses emoji to her post.

The upload caught Carrie’s attention and she couldn’t help but get a quip in of her own as she prepares to co-host the CMAs alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. She’s also set to perform during the broadcast and was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and the big Entertainer of the Year award.

Per PopCulture.com, the mom of two headed to the comments section to joke about her big wish for the event, as she wrote, “And our weaves stay firmly in place…”

The comment received more than 1,300 likes.

Comments By Celebs shared Carrie’s quip on Instagram, where fans couldn’t help but laugh about the “Southbound” singer’s candid response in the comments section.

“Carrie knows,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Love the [honesty].”

“This is the most honest thing I have seen on social media in forever,” a third comment read, while a fourth person wrote, “our girl Carrie and her comment. Love it!”

Others flooded the comments with the laughing emoji.

Maren hasn’t yet publicly responded on the social media site to her fellow country star’s quip, though she and Carrie will join forces after they’ve gotten all glammed up with their spray tans and Spanx for the awards.

As The Inquisitr reported, Maren and her band, The Highway Women, will be opening the show alongside Carrie, Dolly, and Reba for a “history-making” all-female opening performance. Solo stars Crystal Gayle, Gretchen Wilson, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, and Terri Clark will also join them.