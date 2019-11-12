Ariel Winter Wows In Revealing White Satin Top On Instagram: ‘Me Thinking About Pineapple Pizza’

Ariel Winter wowed her massive Instagram following yet again with a new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The snap was shared to the Modern Family star’s account on the social media platform on Tuesday, November 12, and was immediately met with praise from her four million followers.

The photo saw the 21-year-old posing against an all-white backdrop. Instead of staring straight at the camera, the actress cocked her head slightly to the side and gazed off in the distance, appearing to be in an almost dream-like trance. As it turns out, Ariel did have something on her mind, but it may not have been what many would think.

“Me thinking about pineapple pizza,” she noted in the caption of her latest Instagram upload.

While Ariel couldn’t help but think about her next meal, her fans appeared to entranced by her gorgeous appearance to focus on anything else.

The brunette beauty looked stunning in a white satin top that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. It was a corset style number that clung tight to the babe’s slender frame in all of the right ways, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist. Meanwhile, the underwire-style cups and low, sweetheart neckline made for a seriously revealing display that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Ariel’s fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by her showing of skin.

Of course, the stunner’s hair and makeup were on point in the eye-catching photo as well. Ariel wore her dark tresses down in loose, bouncy waves that were parted right down the middle and perfectly fell to frame her face. She also sported a full makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of pink blush, pink eye shadow and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes shine.

It didn’t take long for fans of the beauty to begin heaping praise on her new Instagram post. As of this writing, the photo has earned over 77,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Ariel’s jaw-dropping display.

“Next level hotness,” one person wrote, while another said that the actress was “the most stunning person on earth.”

Ariel’s beauty wasn’t the only thing that caused a commotion. Other fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on her choice of pizza toppings.

Loading...

“Crazy woman! Fruit does not belong on pizza,” one person wrote in response to Ariel’s favorite flavor.

“I know you were cool. Pineapple has always belonged on pizza!” another chimed in in support of her choice.

This is not the first time that the star has caused a stir on social media. Last week, the actress appeared along side her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland in a short video clip in which they parodied a famous line from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Ariel, however, hilarious flubbed the quote, causing some to express their disbelief that the star hadn’t seen the iconic horror film.