UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Backside In Black Thong Bikini During Israel Trip

Paige VanZant is in Israel to support her husband.

Paige VanZant is making the most of the warm bikini weather in Israel as she gets ready to cheer on her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford. As reported by TMZ, Austin is going to face off against Grachik Bozinyan on Friday in Tel Aviv, but he and Paige are already in the city checking out the sights and spending a lot of time on the beach.

Paige VanZant, 25, has shared numerous photos from the couple’s Israel adventures on Instagram. To the delight of her 2.3 million followers, the UFC fighter is clad in a bikini in many of these images. In her most recent snapshot, she’s giving fans a clear view of the thong back of a black two-piece bathing suit. Paige is pictured on a blanket at the beach. She has her legs curled up underneath her so that she’s sitting on her feet. Her back is to the camera, making the focus of the photo her peachy backside. The stunning athlete has her head turned to the side, and she has a playful smile on her lips.

Paige is rocking a pair of stylish dark shades, and she has her light brown hair pulled up into a messy bun. The dazzling blue ocean and a rock jetty are visible behind her, as are a few other beach goers who are taking advantage of the warm weather.

Austin Vanderford is standing beside his wife in a second photo. He and Paige both have their backs to the camera, and they’re posing on the edge of the water. A large group of people are swimming near the shore in front of them.

“Have you tried floating in the Dead Sea water? One of the coolest things,” wrote one of Paige VanZant’s followers in response to this photo.

“It was awesome!!!” Paige responded.

In addition to floating in the Dead Sea, Paige and Austin also decided to test out some of its famous mud; they have the substance smeared all over their bodies in a series of slideshow snapshots. According to Marie Claire, Dead Sea mud is thought to have age-defying properties and is full of minerals and nutrients that are believed to “detoxify and purify the body.”

“Muddy cheeks haha,” read one cheeky response to this collection of bikini snapshots.

In another slideshow, Paige VanZant is pictured rocking a different black bikini that covers up a bit more of her pert derriere. Austin Vanderford is dipping the former Dancing with the Stars competitor back in the first photo, and it appears that the couple is performing a dance move. Paige and Austin are standing so close to the water that the waves are about to hit their bare feet. Some of the buildings lining the coast of Tel Aviv can be see in the distance.

The final image in this slideshow is a sweet snapshot of Paige and Austin kissing.

While the response to Paige VanZant’s latest batch of bikini photos has been mostly positive, she has been criticized for sharing swimsuit snapshots on social media before. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of her fans complained when she posted a few pictures from her 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition photo shoot on her Instagram page. Their issue was that they wanted to see more UFC-related content.