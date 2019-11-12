Selena Gomez Reveals She Was ‘Attacked’ For Lupus-Related Weight Gain

'That really messed me up for a bit,' Selena revealed.

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she was excessively body-shamed due to her lupus-related weight gain — and it “got to [her] big time,” she told her friend Raquel Stevens on Stevens’ video podcast, as per ELLE.

The singer — who just scored her first No. 1 hit with her emotional track, “Lose You to Love Me” — explained that it’s not the lupus that caused the weight gain, but rather everything that goes along with it.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she clarified on the video podcast, noting that her weight fluctuates. “It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest.”

“So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that,” she said. “In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life… That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

In 2017, due to complications related to her lupus diagnosis, Gomez received a life-saving kidney donation from her friend, actor Francia Raisa.

The kidney donation was a success, and though it was a difficult recovery for Raisa at the time — Raisa’s body having to learn how to function with only one kidney — it greatly helped Gomez in the long run. Gomez noted that the donation brought her energy back, cleared up her arthritis, and gave her only a three-to-five percent chance that her lupus would flare up in the future, as per ABC News.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gomez also opened up about her social media use in the interview. Gomez is the second most-followed person on the platform, with 160 million followers; international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is the first.

Despite her large following, Gomez explained that she is all about living in the moment, instead of on her socials. The singer revealed that when she goes to an event, she’s more enthused by the fact that she participated in a real-life activity, rather than merely posting about it. She purposely sets healthy boundaries for herself instead of comparing herself to others, and she encourages other users to do the same.

Learning from the harsh body-shaming comments, Gomez purposely chooses not to leave herself open to hurtful reactions.

“I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say,” she explained.