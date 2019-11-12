Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Surprises Liam & Conceals The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 13 reveals that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will surprise Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) with some stunning news. She will reveal that their family has just become larger, per She Knows Soaps.

After telling her mother the shocking news that she may have killed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Hope will retire to the cabin. Liam will also return from Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house with their baby girl, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), in tow. Hope will then stun Liam with the news that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has just officially become her son.

Liam will be floored when he hears that Thomas finally signed the adoption papers, sharing custody of the little boy with Hope. He doesn’t have a high opinion of the designer and assumed that he was just stringing Hope along to get what he wanted. The soap opera spoilers state that Hope will tell Liam that she achieved her goal and that she managed to convince Thomas that she would make a good mother to his son.

Liam and Steffy had just been talking about Thomas. He told Steffy that he didn’t trust Thomas alone with Hope while Steffy defended her brother. Neither of them approved of Hope trying to make Douglas a part of her family.

Liam thought that Hope had become obsessed with Douglas and was barely paying attention to the family that she already had. Previously, he also opined that she should spend the time with him and Beth instead. Liam felt that Douglas belonged with his father and the Forrester family. After all, the little boy was already spending a lot of time with him and Hope, and that adoption was too drastic.

However, Hope will also keep a vital piece of information to herself. She pushed Thomas over the railing at Forrester Creations. He fell into a vat of hydrofluoric acid, and according to Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) the acid can dissolve a human’s body. Hope frantically tried to find Thomas, as reported by The Inquisitr. However, she could not find the designer anywhere.

Hope is now legally Douglas’ mother, but it also seems as if she may be his only guardian. Thomas may be dead and it seems as if Hope played a role in his demise. And by concealing the truth, Hope is also guilty of committing another crime. Will Hope be able to live with herself knowing that she could be responsible for Douglas losing his father?