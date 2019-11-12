‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, November 11: Hope First Searches For Douglas, Then Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) watching the girls play. Liam was concerned about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) being alone with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Although Steffy reminded him that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was with them, Liam was still worried that Thomas was unstable.

Liam then told Steffy that he was going to return to his father’s company, Spencer Publications. Steffy let him know that she would miss him at the office. She also wondered how Hope felt about him leaving Forrester Creations. Liam told Steffy that Hope was too obsessed with Douglas at the moment to care.

Steffy mentioned that she would be dating again soon and wouldn’t have time to pine for him. Liam teased that he wouldn’t mind if she pined a little. Liam said that he needed to make more time for Steffy and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington), per She Knows Soaps. Steffy sent Thomas a text message. When the designer didn’t respond to her message, Steffy became concerned.

After Thomas fell over the railing, Hope raced around Forrester Creations trying to find Douglas. She found the little boy in a dark office. He told her that his father had told him to play video games until he came to get him. While they talked, Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) popped into the office. He told them that there was hydrofluoric acid in the building and that he was making his rounds. Charlie said that the acid could dissolve a person’s body.

Hope fears the worst when she searches for, but can't find, Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/K1tYxGuJti #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hZHqcl3EeA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 11, 2019

Loading...

Hope suddenly realized that Thomas had fallen into a vat of fluid and rushed from the room. She tried to find Thomas by using her cellphone’s flashlight. However, she could find no trace of the designer, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) insisted that Thomas was dangerous. She felt that she had to protect Hope and Douglas from him. However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was sick of her trying to vilify his son. He told her that Thomas was settling into the mansion and that he was going to be fine. The dressmaker opined that he would stand by his son.

Brooke changed the topic and told her husband that she missed him. Ridge confirmed that he also missed her. She tried to find out if Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had been visiting him but Ridge remained quiet. She asked Ridge to come back home, but Ridge said that he would move back when Thomas was healthy.