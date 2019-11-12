‘Genetically Gifted’ Lindsey Pelas Looks Smoking Hot In Plunging Red Lace Lingerie

Lindsey Pelas got the pulses of her fans racing this week when she posted a brand new lingerie snap to her Instagram account on Monday.

In the photo, Lindsey looked smoking hot as she rocked a red lace lingerie top with a plunging neckline to flaunt her massive cleavage and toned arms.

The model claims to be “genetically gifted” in her Instagram bio, and her 9 million followers couldn’t agree more. They rushed to like the post more than 106,000 times and left over 1,300 comments in the first 11 hours after it was shared to the network.

Lindsey captivated her fans with a sexy stare into the camera for the picture, revealing her bright green eyes as she reached up to run her fingers through her long, blond hair. The model’s golden locks were styled in soft curls that engulfed her shoulders and fell down her back while she snapped the selfie.

The social media fan favorite also sported a full face of bombshell makeup for the photograph, which included dramatic eyebrows, long, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow to her face, contouring and pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lip color with a thick, matching lip liner.

In the caption of the snap, Lindsey left nothing but an emoji with a grinning face to tease her fans a bit.

“Early valentines present for your fans,” one of Lindsey’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You look like a pretty Christmas present,” another fan stated, adding a red heart emoji.

“It is beautiful the hair strands descend on your shoulders giving even more harmony to your beautiful angelic face,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“So beautiful so pretty my sweet princess divine eyes wonderful, lovely,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently showcased her enviable curves in a skimpy yellow one-piece bathing suit as she gave her fans a “taste of paradise” while shooting the video in a tropical location.

Lindsey sported a bronzed tan all over her body and a glowing makeup look with glossy pink lips in the clip while her curled hair blew behind her in the wind. The video promoted Bang Energy drinks, a product that the model has been partnered with for months.

That post was also a popular one for Lindsey, as it has been watched more than 281,000 times and has more than 980 comments to date.