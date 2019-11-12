Charlize Theron Looks Glamorous In A White Gown While Sipping Champagne On The Toilet

Charlize Theron stepped out last night for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, and she made sure to snap a few pictures for social media before heading to the event.

One photo that ended up on the actress’s Instagram page saw her already in her evening glam, though she was showing it off in a somewhat odd place. Instead of posing on the red carpet, or even in the hair and makeup chair, Charlize was captured sitting in a large, elegant bathroom on top of a toilet with a large glass of champagne in hand.

While the peculiar setting of the photo certainly caused some conversation from her 4.7 million followers in the comments section of the post, her stunning ensemble for the evening was what truly took center stage.

The Tully actress looked gorgeous in a strapless white dress, which a tag on the post indicated was by French designer Givenchy. The garment had a square-shaped corset that flashed just a hint of cleavage and allowed the star to flaunt her lean arms, while its open-back design showcased her toned back and slender frame.

The lower half of the piece was adorned with light, playful feathers. It hugged her curves in all the right ways, clinging to her toned thighs before flaring out right above her knees for a unique take on the mermaid style gown.

Charlize completed her look with a gorgeous pair of gold earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her blond hair — which she recently cut into a bowl style — was slicked down in a deep side part. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look for the night that included a pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara and eyeliner that made her piercing green eyes pop as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

The photo caused quite a stir on Charlize’s Instagram page for all the right reasons. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 260,000 likes after 15 hours of going live to the social media platform. Thousands took to the comments section of the upload as well, with many leaving compliments for the Monster actress’s jaw-dropping display.

“So unbelievably beautiful. Gorgeous and flawless,” one person wrote, while another said that Charlize was “absolutely stunning.”

“Only someone as stunningly beautiful as you could get away with sitting on a toilet and still looking elegant,” commented a third.

Charlize was honored as one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year at last night’s event, which The Evening Standard noted also recognized U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team member Megan Rapinoe and author Margaret Atwood, among others

Charlize was presented her award by her Bombshell co-star Kate McKinnon, whom she also snapped a few photos with for Instagram.